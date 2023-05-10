Rep. Jeff Helfrich

Things are becoming more contentious as we move into the second half of the legislative session.

By the time you read this, the House will likely have already voted on divisive bills to infringe on our constitutional 2nd Amendment rights and expand experimental “gender-affirming care.” These two bills are somewhat of a paradox. On the one hand, HB 2005 will raise the age to buy a rifle to 21, while HB 2002 expands access for minors to get experimental life and gender-altering medical procedures without parental consent.