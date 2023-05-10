Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Things are becoming more contentious as we move into the second half of the legislative session.
By the time you read this, the House will likely have already voted on divisive bills to infringe on our constitutional 2nd Amendment rights and expand experimental “gender-affirming care.” These two bills are somewhat of a paradox. On the one hand, HB 2005 will raise the age to buy a rifle to 21, while HB 2002 expands access for minors to get experimental life and gender-altering medical procedures without parental consent.
•••
Much of my focus thus far has been working on homelessness (House Bill 2001) and semiconductors (Senate Bill 4). Both have been bipartisan affairs, and I am proud of that work. The governor has signed both bills into law and has released funding allocations for the homelessness package. Clackamas County has been allocated $4.4 million to rehouse 130 homeless. Multnomah County and Gresham have been given $18.2 million to rehouse 275 households and create 138 new shelter beds.
•••
April 18 was tax day. Oregonians, along with Bay Staters (Massachusetts), paid the largest share of their income in taxes, with middle-tax Oregonians bearing the heaviest burden in the nation. Oregon consistently lands in the top five most expensive states to live or retire in. That is why I supported the House Republicans’ Tax Day Package that would have given Oregonians much-needed relief. The bills would have repealed unfair double taxation and given middle-class Oregonians a broad-based tax cut. Unfortunately, all five bills were blocked.
In their recent editorial, The Oregonian Editorial Board correctly identified the high cost of living and taxes as root causes driving people and jobs to move out of Oregon. They also identified public safety.
•••
In the wake of the horrific Nashville school shooting, House Republicans introduced the Safe Schools Package. Several of the bills I have sponsored were included in that package, including funding for school resource officers and ensuring our schools have a single, secure entry point. As a legislator, I get full-time security in the building. Our students deserve the same. Only one of the seven bills passed, but since then, I have been working with Rep. Ricki Ruiz (D-Gresham) in a bipartisan way to advance bills to study school safety.
During my time at the Portland Police Bureau, I oversaw the training of our school resource officers. This topic is very important to me, as I was one of the first officers who responded to the Reynolds High School shooting in 2014. After the tragedy in Nashville, I went back and reviewed the after-action report from Reynolds, and this line stuck out to me: “Having School Resource Officers (SRO) onsite was critical for mitigating loss of life in response to the active shooter incident.” School resources officers are a deterrent and can stop the loss of life.
•••
In mid-April, the Transportation Committee began a public process of getting feedback on House Bill 2098. Amendments to the bill outline how Oregon plans to pay for the I-5 Bridge replacement between Oregon and Washington. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) expects the federal government to open up applications for relevant infrastructure grants in May. This bill will serve the purpose of showing the federal government we are serious about paying for our portion of the project. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity for unprecedented federal investment on this project.
Everyone agrees we need to build this bridge now for several reasons:
• It’s 106 years old. In the case of a significant earthquake, it would almost certainly kill people and bring a massive portion of the west coast economy to a standstill. The bridge is built on wooden timbers that don’t extend into bedrock.
• It’s a massive source of congestion. The American Transportation Research Council lists the nation’s 100 top bottlenecks annually, and the I-5 Bridge is listed as #31, only slightly behind the Rose Quarter bottleneck listed at #28.
• It’s a major transportation corridor for our economy. Recent analysis by the I-5 Bridge Replacement Project team shows that about 10% of the daily traffic over this bridge is freight, totaling about 13,500 trucks daily. The daily value of this freight is over $70 million and expectations are this will double by 2040. Congestion increases the cost of goods, creates unpredictability, and increases the emissions of both cars and trucks.
