Johanna Roe

Johanna Roes serves as the Director of Rural Community and Family Resources with the Skamania Klickitat Community Network, and contracts with the Klickitat County Childcare Committee.

Here is a simple word problem.

Q: Mr. and Mrs. John Doe have two children. Mrs. Doe was laid off during the COVID pandemic. Bills are piling up. She needs to return to work to help her family keep a roof over their head, gas in the car, and food on the table. How much should childcare cost if she works 40 hours a week at minimum wage?