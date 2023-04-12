Is the city of White Salmon selling a bill of goods with no intent to deliver?
Can a city government, that frivolously and fruitlessly spends tax dollars, changes rules, and disregards citizens’ concerns, be trusted to fight gentrification and support struggling local families?
A proposed development [Four Oaks] would subdivide a 4.33-acre parcel near Gardner’s funeral home into 31 lots. Ten are planned to be reserved for purchase by the city of White Salmon under the guise of “affordable housing.”
Infrastructure in the area needs considerable upgrades to support more than a few homes. These update costs would be covered by the developer. But, with the lots purchased by the city, who ends up paying for these major projects?
By putting time between actions, the primary part, and members of the city government have obscured the unprincipled evolution of this story. In 2019 a petition was filed to annex a number of properties into the city of White Salmon. Based on the White Salmon code, 4 of 12 of the impacted residents completed the process. Two petitioners agreed based on the premise that the annexation would be zoned as large lots or, 1/4 acre minimum. A reasonable distribution given the limited infrastructure and rural nature of the area.
After the petition was filed, the City of White Salmon changed the annexation to R1. This update is noted in writing in the petition “as deemed by the city council.”
Discovering the change, half of the original petitioners tried to withdraw their support. The concern was due to limited infrastructure, and the inevitable increase in traffic and congestion. Despite this, the city had recorded their 60% support and proceeded with the modified annexation.
During the May 15, 2019, council meeting, 13 impacted residents spoke in opposition of the annexation. Eight others spoke in favor. Of these eight, four were out-of-town developers and Realtors associated with a primary petitioner. From the remaining four, two were property owners in the proposed annexation that do not live in White Salmon. The remaining two were the only residents of White Salmon who spoke in favor.
Then-Mayor David Poucher had closed community comment and was moving on. Just before closing discussion, then-Councilor Marla Keethler revived the discussion under a new premise. She noted that we should stop referring to “affordable housing,” stating specifically that without market, it was a misnomer and opted to coin the term “attainable.” Marla noted that we have a housing issue, but this would not provide affordable housing. Instead, discussing the condition and safety of Spring Street. This very specific issue was discussed at length, and it was agreed. “If we complete this annexation, we can fix Spring Street.” The council moved for and voted to approve the annexation. After four years, we haven’t yet seen a single moment of work addressing Spring Street.
The annexation was returned by the state as it contained errors, and was brought before the council again. During the June 19, 2019 council meeting, two additional residents spoke out in opposition. Their comments were met with [sic]“It is frustrating to the public when they think they can comment on the annexation itself again particularly when the issues are fully charged,” from Councilor Marla Keethler.
Housing is more than a critical issue. It is a crisis. Our council encourages the gentrification of our town and this will further cement it. This area is perfectly situated for low-income housing. An apartment complex, trailer park or similar housing development here would benefit the community immeasurably.
Since this annexation, home prices have climbed with our median income stagnating just above minimum wage. With a median home price near a half million dollars. The most impacted residents are [not] able to purchase, let alone build. The people working and living here need access to quality rentals.
They are espousing “affordable housing,” but that’s not what’s been proposed. It is the ramblings of a demagogue. Eyes jaded by increased tax revenue. These are promises they have no intent or ability to keep. These properties will go to the highest bidders.
Since our council and mayor were willing to change a petition and push a vote under a false premise. They frivolously spend on pet projects. They’ve met citizen comments with disdain. What reason do we have to trust that they wouldn’t change this after they’ve spent our tax dollars?
This is larger than a subdivision. They are selling a bill of goods they cannot fulfill on the back of promises they have not kept. It’s time we, the citizens of White Salmon, demand our elected officials choose to support our community over those who would exploit and gentrify us out of our homes.
Michael C. Nelson is a resident of White Salmon.
