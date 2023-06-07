Having spent a fair bit of time dangling the American people over a fiscal cliff and threatening Americans with recession, fiscal irresponsibility, credit downgrading and a legion of negative economic and leadership problems should they not get their way, House Republicans are now celebrating their tremendous success.
Okay, your call.
I personally have no respect for these tactics, and rank them as political terrorism. (Had that first vote failed, here in the Gorge, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would have started closing boat ramps, federal employees would have stayed home unpaid — and eventually congress would have worked it out and paid them for staying home and the boat ramps would reopen. Expensive way to run a country, but that’s what they did in the 1990s.) Pure politics.
Will work for food and a clean toilet
I did note that early last week, the GOP’s “We will not compromise at any cost” provision was in regards to increasing work requirements for those receiving certain government aide.
It’s a nice bipartisan issue — it worked for former president Clinton as well — and only injures those who are already struggling beyond what most politicians can personally conceive. Passed! Congratulations!
So back to the public trough, boys, the fairs are coming up and you need to be looking your best. (The market has swung more toward beef just now, but hogs have always been popular, just set your legs up square and please wipe your chin.)
Speaking of working...
Speaking of working, the public dole, and getting paid or not getting paid for that work, I can’t really let this go without pointing out that here in Oregon, legislators are paid to represent their constituents in Salem, Ore.
They are not paid, however, to represent only their constituents: They are paid to conduct business for every Oregonian.
Refusing to do that work for the past four weeks — which currently includes pulling together the plans and grants related to bipartisan legislation already passed, as we address the state’s housing needs, basic shelter issues, mental health crisis facilities, fire mitigation and response planning, and more — is a total failure in the contract and oath of every legislature.
For example, in the Gorge, those working to pull together the new, multi-county regional Crisis Center in The Dalles, designed to provide immediate mental health care for those in serious and often life-threatening crisis, have reported the project, well underway four weeks ago, “will be significantly delayed” unless the walk outs are discontinued. Not dead, but definitely not moving.
These are real projects, real people, real consequences.
Why walk
I’ve read the arguments for walkout, as stated by Sen. Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) in official releases. Last week, Sen. Knopp wrote: “Republicans entered good-faith discussions with the governor over the last several days. Our goal was to find a bipartisan resolution for the end of session resulting in the passage of substantially bipartisan budgets and bills. Unfortunately, the governor was focused on a return to the status quo: An agenda that is unlawful, uncompromising, and unconstitutional.”
Unlawful, uncompromising and unconstitutional
Four weeks ago, the “unlawful, uncompromising and unconstitutional” statement above by Sen. Knopp was related to a 1970s requirement that bills be written to an eighth grade understanding. That was argued in court, and the decision went against the Republicans. Which makes sense, if you happened to attend eighth grade in Oregon, back in the 1970s.
Today, “unlawful, uncompromising and unconstitutional” appear to relate to Sen. Knopp’s second paragraph: “If Democrats want us to provide a quorum before June 25, they must agree to follow Senate Rules, follow the law, and work to put forward constitutional, bipartisan bills that don’t violate a parents’ sacred right to love and care for their child.”
That statement appears to relate to abortion and transgender bills also stalled in the Senate, although around about week two, that was denied.
Working?
“In the meantime, we will continue to work every day on behalf of the Oregonians we took an oath to represent,” Sen. Knopp concludes.
Umm ... Huh?
Solutions?
During a recent bi-partisan meet-up in central Oregon, one of our Republican leaders suggested that one of the problems we face is the large number of bills proposed and the comparatively short time available to actually discuss those bills and work out compromises and address disagreements.
Of course, that would be more work, not less, but I do think there is a true will among both parties to have a functioning state if not much willingness to set aside the political social war agenda.
Editor’s note: As a side note, the political and possibly legal face-plant by former Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, formerly of The Dalles, has been cited by the GOP as a further reason to distrust our Oregon Democrats, along with the liquor board fiasco. I agree, being bipartisan in my distrust of current politics, but I disagree as to extent — Fagan accepted responsibility and resigned. As my dad like to say, when I was “knee high to a grasshopper,” two wrongs don’t make it right. Hating Democrat (or Republicans) is no solution.
