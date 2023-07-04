Michael Leach

The Fourth of July holiday is an incredibly festive time nationwide. Across the state, families come together for gatherings and barbecues, and there are parades, festivals, concerts, and fireworks. July Fourth is also America’s top beer-drinking holiday, with an estimated one billion dollars spent on beer during the holiday.

Heavy drinking does have its pitfalls. These environments are challenging for anyone sober or in recovery from alcoholism or drug addiction. According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, 17% of adults over 18 binge drink at least once per month in Oregon.