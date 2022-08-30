I want to tell you about psilocybin, a medicine that helps me and is becoming legal in Oregon in 2023. Psilocybin is a psychedelic medicine that’s been used for thousands of years by indigenous people. You may have heard psilocybin called “magic mushrooms.”

As a person who has dealt with treatment-resistant depression most of my life, I was curious when I heard about the success of psilocybin treatment. I applied for research studies, but was never accepted, so I tried psilocybin on my own — with limited results.

