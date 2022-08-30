I want to tell you about psilocybin, a medicine that helps me and is becoming legal in Oregon in 2023. Psilocybin is a psychedelic medicine that’s been used for thousands of years by indigenous people. You may have heard psilocybin called “magic mushrooms.”
As a person who has dealt with treatment-resistant depression most of my life, I was curious when I heard about the success of psilocybin treatment. I applied for research studies, but was never accepted, so I tried psilocybin on my own — with limited results.
Then I found an out-of-state therapist to do psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy with me. Since then, I am no longer depressed. This is a miracle. It’s not “like a miracle,” it is an actual miracle in my life. When I have the slightest symptom, when I think “death sounds kinda nice,” I can get a treatment, although this treatment is currently illegal. I no longer spend parts of every day strategizing how to keep depression at bay.
Here’s what a treatment is like. I arrive at my therapist’s office. I take the mushrooms. We talk about my symptoms and intentions for about 45 minutes. The mushrooms begin affecting me, so I lie down. I see some lovely colored patterns. The therapist plays music and asks me questions that focus the medicine on helping me. Sometimes I cry; always I laugh. The mushrooms heal me. After four to six hours, my therapist and I decide the journey is complete and I can go home, so I call my driver. I’m tired and I know I’m safe from depression for a long time.
Measure 109, which makes psilocybin treatment legal in Oregon, passed in Hood River County with 63% of voters saying “Yes.” Research clearly supports the use of psilocybin for depression, anxiety, trauma, and addiction. Psilocybin is used to treat PTSD, migraines, traumatic brain injuries, and end-of-life existential dread. Some use it for personal growth and exploration, connectedness, creativity, problem-solving, spiritual growth and just plain curiosity.
I’ve been following Oregon Health Authority’s rule-making carefully, and I’d like you to know what not to worry about as psilocybin services become available.
Service centers are not allowed in residential areas. These individual and small group sessions occur in private, mostly inside a facility, but facilities can have private outdoor spaces. Facilitators must complete extensive training and licensing requirements. Clients must have a transportation plan; they’ll be dropped off, and picked up four to eight hours later.
What you should worry about is the mental health crisis, the addiction and opioid crisis, veterans taking their lives, and your friends and neighbors dealing with depression, anxiety and trauma with limited effective treatment options. Worry about whether people with treatment-resistant depression, veterans with PTSD, people at end of life, and many others who are suffering will be able to access these services. Let’s ensure that this medicine will be available to all who want and need it. May the healing begin.
Heidi Venture is a 19-year resident of Hood River who consults with nonprofits to expand their impact through strategic planning and effective meetings. She and her partner will be opening a psilocybin service center in Hood River in 2023. For more information, contact her at heidiventure@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.