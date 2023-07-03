Broadband is good.
How good? Good enough that billions of our tax dollars are being targeted to make broadband available to as many of us as possible in the months and years ahead.
Why is broadband good?
Broadband has become important enough to be called essential infrastructure. It enables us to work from home, meet virtually with doctors, lawyers or family members, to research any question, access government services, get a degree through distance learning, get early warnings of weather and other threats, have a “smart home” you can monitor remotely, and to enjoy entertainment available from streaming providers. Roads, water, and electricity are other examples of essential infrastructure.
What is broadband?
The definition keeps changing toward larger numbers that indicate the speed at which this electronic service is delivered. In 2010, the definition was as 4 megabits per second (mb/s) in download speed and 1 mb/s in upload speed, according to the FCC (Federal Communications Commission). The numbers were raised to 25/3 in 2015, and the current chair of the FCC is proposing 100/20, and possibly 1 gigabit per second (gb/s) download and 500 mb/s upload. The significance of those numbers is that they set the minimum limit for eligibility for federal funding. More than 80% of U.S. households are subscribed to download speeds of at least 200 mb/s, making this debate absurd, unless you understand the participants.
The purpose of this article is to provide a look at what we are doing locally and nationally about improving broadband access. It also suggests a way you can help. We will start with a quick overview of the telecommunications industry that brings us broadband.
Historically, the technology has been controlled by its owners, subject only to laws and rules needed to curb abuses of monopoly status. “Light touch” is used to describe the state of telecommunications regulations in place today.
According to a recent report, the telecommunications industry spent $234 million on lobbying during the 116th Congress alone, or nearly $320,000 a day. Those lobbying efforts are directed at continuing “light touch” regulation, keeping FCC oversight to a minimum, and opposing net neutrality. Another target has been the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act, with its provisions to help fund local community broadband. It did not get a hearing.
Wasco County and The Dalles are fortunate in having an intergovernmental agreement that made it possible for them to build and own a fiber optic system governed by a five member board. That happened about 20 years ago, and made The Dalles attractive to Google as a site for its first data center. The QualityLife Intergovernmental Agency, doing business as Q-Life Network, subsequently led the effort to bring community owned, open access broadband to Maupin. The economic and social impacts of these actions have been immense. They were resisted by telecommunications industry representatives who recognized those markets were going to become more competitive in terms of price and quality of service.
It has been said that healthy competition weeds out poor performers and rewards the winners, but concentration due to lobbying and political influence has the opposite effect.
Another consideration is worthy of mention in this time of opportunity. The nature and scale of new broadband initiatives could have the effect of maintaining more of the nation’s wealth at the community level. Part of the return on investment of this public funding will stay with the taxpayers who provided it, instead of going to the companies who spent $234 million on lobbying during the 116th Congress.
What is our state doing to win some of the federal funding?
We have a newly reconstituted Broadband Advisory Council designed to represent the many groups with an interest in this subject. The council and its staff issued a contract to a team of facilitators to hold listening sessions around the state, and that team was in The Dalles on June 5. My intended comments, with some of the same content included here, were refused. Absent from council membership is the person who had been selected to represent “Consumer and the Public at Large.” She had resigned, with no new appointment. My impression is that the big telecommunications service providers will receive much more of the broadband money than the communities from which the tax dollars were generated.
What can you do to help win some of that broadband funding?
The Mid-Columbia Economic Development provides an opportunity for you to check your broadband speed, and help update maps describing the service available to you. Just Google “MCEDD broadband.” You will need to scroll down past the paid Ads to the Web Results. MCEDD was one of the leaders behind the economic development efforts that brought us the Q-Life Network, and they are now helping the five counties they serve on both sides of the Columbia in this effort.
While your contribution will not influence the legislation, it will add value in the decisions to be made in Oregon about our federal funding allocation.
•••
Keith Mobley is a retired lawyer from Dufur who was involved in bringing broadband to the Gorge and served as legal counsel to the Q-Life Network until his retirement in 2020.
