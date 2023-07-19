Spanish speaking volunteers also needed
We want our community and loyal supporters to know how we’re doing at FISH Food Bank.
The FISH Food Bank Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers extend their thanks and gratitude to all who have so generously donated to the food bank, either through monetary donations or through donations of food or through donations of their time as volunteers.
With the help of all the staff and volunteers, we made it through the COVID pandemic and embarked on a plan for re-entry into the normal course of distribution. We are back to inviting our clients into the grocery store for personalized shopping. Staff, volunteers, and clients are happy about the return to normal distribution.
Early this year, the FISH Food Bank predicted an increase in the number of families served at FISH. This prediction has come true. Beginning in March, many families and individuals either lost their SNAP food stamp benefits or had them drastically reduced. Because of that decrease, FISH has helped more families and senior citizens who have never before needed the assistance of food banks.
FISH staff report that the Hood River site witnessed a 60% increase in the number of total requests for food so far in 2023. In the month of June, they received 747 requests, serving 1,574 adults and 776 children. The Parkdale site witnessed a 75% increase, while the Cascade Locks site saw a 46% increase.
An all-time record was broken on Friday, June 30, when FISH happily served 82 families in just two hours. Some folks were turned away when the shelves were getting bare. In June, we served many folks here to work the cherry harvest, many coming from orchards in The Dalles, Mosier, and even Washington. We served approximately 125 cherry farm workers in June.
The unfortunate story is that, nationwide, food banks are scrambling to find food to fill their shelves. The food shortage has trickled down to the Oregon Food Bank, Columbia Gorge Food Bank, and then to FISH. At FISH, we use locally donated dollars to purchase milk, butter, eggs, cheese, meats, fresh fruit and vegetables, and staples that Oregon Food Bank has normally supplied in the past.
Our community is committed to providing nutritious food for our clients so that they can live with one less worry. We want to thank our loyal donors who have helped to ease the worries of those who suffer from hunger and food insecurity in the Hood River, Odell, Parkdale, Cascade Locks, Mosier, and the surrounding areas. With an ever-increasing demand for assistance, FISH could not operate the food bank without the support and generosity of those who care about their friends and neighbors in need. All donations are greatly appreciated, but demand exceeds our resources.
In addition, FISH staff want to do a big shout out to the Master Gardeners who have kept the FISH/Spirit of Grace vegetable garden operating and producing lovely vegetables. They volunteer in the heat of summer and work tirelessly to ensure that we have fresh produce for our clients. For home gardeners, we welcome your garden bounty. Garden produce can be dropped off on Monday, Wednesday or Friday mornings.
For those interested in supporting our efforts, more Spanish-speaking volunteers are needed on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoons. To volunteer, call 541-386-3474.
For other ways to help, please check out the FISH website at www.fish-food-bank.com. Here you can also donate using PayPal. In addition, we accept checks sent to FISH Food Bank, 1767 12th St., No. 147, Hood River, OR 97031.
