Letters to the editor are a vital part of our newspaper.
That’s probably not a surprise to anyone. The opinion page (or pages — our record was five during the 2020 election, in case anyone is wondering) is one of our most widely read sections. Because it’s a way for our readers to share their thoughts with a wider community.
Whatever those thoughts may be.
Of course, Columbia Gorge News has a letters policy that defines what is allowed (and not) in this section. And no, not because we’re into censorship (the First Amendment is kind of our jam) but because we have an obligation to our readers to make sure what is printed is accurate and will not cause harm.
Sometimes the letters we receive are misleading or inappropriate. Sometimes they’re anonymous. Sometimes they don’t include basic contact information. Sometimes they’re over our 350-word limit.
This is why we have a policy — to evaluate letters consistently and fairly.
And look, I estimate 99.9% of letters get into the paper as written. Staying within the boundaries of our policy isn’t difficult. Still, let’s go over our letters policy together:
“Columbia Gorge News encourages readers to submit letters to the editor for the weekly opinion page. Letters on all topics are welcome. Writers must include their name and hometown (for publication) and daytime phone number (for verification, not for publication). Letters from an agency or group must be credited to the author or a contact person. Anonymous or 'name withheld by request' letters are not accepted.”
Trisha’s note: We will not publish a letter that does not include a valid phone number, nor one submitted anonymously. Letters are not rejected based on topic.
“Letters must be 350 words or fewer; generally, the briefer the message, the better. Opinion pieces longer than 350 words may be published as a guest commentary at the discretion of the editor.”
Trisha’s note: Please keep to the 350-word limit; if you don’t, you’ll be asked to rewrite it. Sometimes we publish longer pieces (around 600 words) as commentaries from professionals or experts in their field. Those wishing to submit such a piece should reach out to us first. However, we are not seeking submissions at this time.
“Letters are published as space allows, and efforts are made each week to provide as much space as possible. Deadline for letters is noon on the Friday prior to publication.”
Trisha’s note: A newspaper has finite space, so your letter may be held until next week if we run out of room. (Getting your letter in well before Friday at noon also helps, as that’s the day we plan out our A section.)
“We reserve the right to edit all letters.”
Trisha’s note: We use AP style for consistency. Editing content is the responsibility of the writer.
“Letters must be civil. Vulgar or inappropriate language will not be considered, nor malicious, false or misleading statements.”
Trisha’s note: I kind of feel that this is self-explanatory. But just in case: Don’t lie and don’t be mean.
“Letters attacking an individual, rather than an expressed opinion, are not acceptable. Letters attacking a class of people based on their race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, national origin, disability or age will also be rejected.”
Trisha’s note: In other words, do no harm. We also won’t publish anything that targets any general community member or letter writer.
“Letters criticizing a particular business over a particular complaint or grievance will not be considered.”
Trisha’s note: Complaints should be directed to the business itself, or to the Better Business Bureau.
“The opinions expressed in letters are ‘Your Voice,’ and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Columbia Gorge News, its staff, publisher or advertisers. Letters may be submitted online at www.ColumbiaGorgeNews.com: Scroll to the bottom of the page and select ‘Submission Forms,’ then select ‘Letter to the Editor.’ Letters also may be sent directly via email to letters@gorgenews.com.”
Trisha’s note: Both great ways to submit your letter.
Not in our policy, but something else to keep in mind: Instead of political cartoons, we run staff or reader submitted photos on our opinion page. It’s a nice way to showcase this great place we all call home. You can send your submissions (1MB or larger with a brief description) to both email addresses above.
When a letter is not accepted for publication, we will let you know (unless you don’t include your contact info, in which case we cannot). We will even tell you which part of the letters policy has been violated. You are welcome to resubmit your letter, but we will not rewrite it for you.
Because it’s “Your Voice.”
