My first column of the new year! I think it’s important you know that Goose, my now (moderately, in some circles) famous orange cat, is helping me write today’s column. How much help is hard to quantify.
Now that we have that out of the way (because cats): We periodically get requests regarding articles or photos from our archives — most often for obituaries, but it ranges anywhere from news to announcements to “I think I saw in Yesteryears a few years ago that so-and-so did this thing and I want to find the original story.”
Once upon a time, when Columbia Gorge News was three different newspapers (we combined The Dalles Chronicle, Hood River News and White Salmon Enterprise about three years ago), our archives were stored within our individual buildings. Speaking for Hood River News, since that’s where I worked, we had approximately 114 years’ worth of bound copies of newspapers on site.
So if someone came in and said, “I’m looking for a story that probably ran in 1976,” I could pull the bound book (and 1975 and 1977 for good measure), place them on our conference room table and let our researcher flip through pages to their heart’s content.
Now, most of archives are all located off-site, so when requests come in, it requires us to make a special trip to find the answer. If the request is specific, i.e. “It’s from the Aug. 2, 1984, edition,” then it’s not going to be a problem because I can go directly to that page in the bound book, take a photo with my phone and boom, done.
But if the request is on the vague side, realistically it’s not going to be something we will be able to tackle, given our non-negotiable newspaper deadlines that must, of course, take precedence.
But never fear, friends, because I have some tips that will help us all:
1. Start online. Go to columbiagorgenews.com and, in the search bar, type in the name or subject you’re looking for; it will search for articles from our current Columbia Gorge News site as well as the old Hood River News, White Salmon Enterprise and The Dalles Chronicle sites. We have, admittedly, hit and miss online archives — there are reasons for that, namely: In the days of yore, not everything made it online — but with luck, a list of possibilities will pop up on the screen. And when you click on an article, not only will you see the story and any accompanying photos, but also a print publication date. Write that down! (Or print the article. Wow, that was easy!)
2. If you strike out, visit the Historic Oregon Newspapers website, oregonnews.uoregon.edu. You can search by city, year, even language and frequency. And the entire news page pops up! (I have been able to find similar sites online for Washington State, but unfortunately, the Enterprise isn’t one of the cataloged newspapers.)
3. Go to the library. Bound archival copies of the News are kept at the Hood River County Library and are available to use onsite. Be sure to take your phone or camera to take a photo of your finds. At the White Salmon Valley Public Library, you can access microfilm for the Enterprise from the 1910s to 2011. The Dalles-Wasco County Library also has the Chronicle on microfilm.
4. Full disclosure, we have bound copies of the Chronicle (circa 1980 and up) at the Columbia Gorge News office, 1800 W. 10th, The Dalles. You will need an appointment, your phone/camera and a can-do attitude.
5. “But Trisha,” you say to yourself, “I am from out of town and can’t make it to a Gorge-area library / I am local but I don’t drive!” That’s okay; start with an online search and see if you can find what you’re looking for before you reach out.
6. “But Trisha,” you say instead, “I don’t have a computer / printer / email / don’t believe in technology.” This is why libraries are great public resources — you can utilize their computers and printers. If you don’t believe in technology, that’s a harder problem to solve. Maybe rope a friend into helping you?
7. “But Trisha,” you say now, exasperated that it’s taken this long to get to your particular issue, “I have done all of that and I still didn’t find what I was looking for.” Listen, I work here, and I have reached dead ends, too. This is the point where we either decide to give up (because look, it might not actually exist) or try, try again.
The main thing I want to get across is that you are certainly welcome to give us a call to help with your research questions, but we need you to do as much of the legwork beforehand as possible.
And I’m always happy to talk about possible avenues of research if you’re stuck: 541-386-1234 ext. 109.
