My first column of the new year! I think it’s important you know that Goose, my now (moderately, in some circles) famous orange cat, is helping me write today’s column. How much help is hard to quantify.

Behind the Scenes July 2022

Goose Walker is a very good boy.

Now that we have that out of the way (because cats): We periodically get requests regarding articles or photos from our archives — most often for obituaries, but it ranges anywhere from news to announcements to “I think I saw in Yesteryears a few years ago that so-and-so did this thing and I want to find the original story.”