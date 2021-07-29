Rhonda Therese Davidson was born Oct. 8, 1964, in Ancon Canal Zone, Panama. She died of cancer on July 26, 2021, at her sister’s house in The Dalles, Ore.
Rhonda grew up in a military family that moved every few years. She graduated from University of Portland’s School of Nursing in 1999. She worked as a nurse in both Oregon and Florida. Rhonda discovered her nursing passion, while caring for special needs infants and toddlers in Florida. One of these parents recalls Rhonda’s dedication to the children and families she served, and appreciated how Rhonda attended all of their community fundraisers to benefit the Turner Syndrome Foundation.
Growing up in Gresham, her sons remember their mom coaching their soccer teams and attending every one of the three sports a year games they played while working to support the family and going to nursing school.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Davidson, and is survived by her mother, Ruth E. (Dean) of Boring Ore.; sisters, Colleen Ballinger of The Dalles, Deb Deffinbaugh of Shelton, Wash., Lynne Davidson of Hood River, Ore., Erin Weisensee of Portland, Ore., and Connie Rector of Mobile, Ala.; sons, Alec W. Jackson of Navarre, Fla., and Sgt. Nick Jackson and his wife, Kim of Tucson, Ariz.; as well as granddaughters Layla, Emma and Elodie.
Rhonda’s happy place was strolling the beach near her home in Florida. She was known for her love of butterflies, dolphins and the color purple.
Her sons are planning a private gathering to honor their mother’s memory. Donations are gratefully accepted in Rhonda’s name to Providence Hospice of the Gorge and the Turner Syndrome Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel. 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
