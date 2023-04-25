Patty Price Hukari, 93 passed away in La Grande, Ore., on April 18, 2023. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 6 from 1-3 p.m. at Island City City Hall, 10605 Island Ave., Island City, Ore. The family will be spreading ashes at a later date.
Patty was born Nov. 8, 1929, to Ewen Cyrus Chard and Jessie Ann (Metland) Chard in Giltner, Neb. The family moved from Nebraska to Lucas, Kan., and in 1935, during the dustbowl, moved to Ontario, Ore., to homestead. The family of seven lived in a two-room tent until the house her parents had built was completed in 1938.
Patty graduated from Nyssa High School in 1947 and on Jan. 2, 1949, married Lawrence “Doyn” Price in Ontario, Ore. They had three sons, Lawrence “Craig” Price, Douglas Doyn Price and Thomas Ewen Price. When Patty’s boys were in junior high, she began attending Eastern Oregon State College in La Grande, graduating with a B.S. in elementary education. Patty became a school librarian and taught in Elgin, Ore., and Enterprise, Ore. Her husband, Doyn, was transferred by his employer, First National Bank, to Hood River, Ore., where Patty worked at Hood River Middle school as a librarian until her retirement at the age of 62.
Patty and Doyn Price were married for 44 years; he passed away in 1993 and in 1995, she married Richard “Norman” Hukari. Norman and Patty shared 20 years together before his passing in 2016. After Norman’s passing, Patty moved back to La Grande.
Patty loved her family and was particularly blessed to have a wonderful relationship with her four siblings and loved spending time with them and their spouses. She was a voracious reader, enjoyed traveling, golfing and was a very gracious hostess who loved to entertain her family and friends.
Patty was a member of Hood River Valley Christian Church, where she volunteered in their thrift store and local food bank.
Patty is survived by her sons, Lawrence “Craig” Price (Louise Apichell) of Mt. View, Calif., and Douglas Price (Sharron Price) of La Grande; daughter-in-law, Lynn (Puki) Rue Price; stepchildren, Brian (Tami) Hukari, of Hood River, Cheryl (Hukari) Puddy of Bend, Ore., Bruce Hukari of Hood River, and Teresa Hukari of Hood River; grandson, Mathew Price; granddaughter, Chelsey Gover-Price; step-grandchildren, Fletcher and Jackson Hukari, Sarah King-Puddy, and Kate Puddy; and great-granddaughters, Alexas Price and Kaitlyn Timblin.
Patty was predeceased by her parents Ewen and Jessie Char; husband, Doyn Price; husband, Norman Hukari; brother, Berl Chard; sisters, Betty Tuttle and Peggy Whitman; brothers, Kenneth Chard and Jack Chard; son, Thomas Price; and grandson, Michael Price.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Heart ‘n Home Hospice, 1108 J Avenue, La Grande OR 97850. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
