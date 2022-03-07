Laureen Marie (McLoughlin) Bloniarz died early Monday morning, Feb. 7, 2022, at her home in The Dalles, Ore.
Laurie was born April 8, 1961, in Portland, Ore., to Pat and Claudette (Gleason) McLoughlin. The family moved to The Dalles when Laurie was young and she graduated from The Dalles High School, where she was a multi-sport athlete, in 1979.
She attended the University of Portland and Lane Community College, where she received her degree as a license practical nurse.
She met her future husband, Chris Bloniarz, when they were both working at Good Samaritan Care Center in Eugene, Ore., where Laurie was a well-respected nurse. They married in Eugene on Aug. 10, 1991, and enjoyed tennis and fishing in their early years.
Their daughter Emily was born on July 31, 1993, and they soon moved back to The Dalles to be near Laurie’s close-knit family. Her three siblings, Kathy McLoughlin, Dan McLoughlin and Sue Bergren, were in The Dalles, and eventually, her niece and nephew, Grace McLoughlin and Colin McLoughlin, would join their cousin Emily as part of the growing extended family in The Dalles.
Laurie was gentle, kind and considerate of people, and had a wonderful, hearty laugh. A highlight of her life was the birth of her granddaughter Camryn Campbell to Emily (Bloniarz) Campbell and Tyler Campbell in August 2021.
She had been over the moon as a new grandma for the last six months, and it was one of the happiest periods of her life. Her daughter Emily was her pride and joy, and she equally cherished her time with Camryn. Laurie and Emily were looking forward to raising Camryn together.
Laurie had often told her family that she didn’t want to leave them, but that she did so want to see Jesus.
After moving back to The Dalles after Emily’s birth, Laurie worked at HAVEN from Domestic Violence for a time, but became a stay-at-home mom soon after.
She had a deep but private faith, and volunteered in a variety of ministries that helped women, children and families.
She loved to garden and craft — and was proud to still only use a flip phone.
She is survived by her husband, Chris Bloniarz (The Dalles); daughter Emily Campbell and son-in-law Tyler Campbell and granddaughter Camryn; mother, Claudette McLoughlin (The Dalles); sisters Kathy McLoughlin (The Dalles) and Sue (Fred) Bergren (The Dalles) and sister-in-law Neita Cecil (The Dalles); niece Grace McLoughlin (Gresham) and nephew Colin McLoughlin (The Dalles); brother-in-law Bill Bloniarz (Bremerton, Wash.); aunt Mary Geraghty (Bellevue, Wash.), uncle and aunt Doug and Olwynne Gleason (The Woodlands, Texas) and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Pat McLoughlin, and brother, Dan McLoughlin.
