Robert Emmett Friel, age 76, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., passed away Nov. 7, 2021. A celebration of life service is being held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 41 at Life in Christ Church, 3095 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles, Ore.
A potluck will follow the service. You are welcome to bring a side dish to compliment a pulled pork sandwich meal. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions in honor of Robert E. Friel’s life to Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles, OR 97058.
Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
