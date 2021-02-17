Butch Gehrig

Butch Gehrig

After a difficult 6-year battle with frontal/temporal lobe degenerative disorder, causing full body dementia, Butch’s kind heart could take no more and he passed away on Feb. 15, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Butch was born Nov. 28, 1956, and was 64 years of age at the time of his passing. 

Services for Butch are planned as follows:

A time of viewing is planned for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (with Rosary prayed at 5 p.m.), Sunday, Feb. 21 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. 

A private Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 22 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Butch’s service will be live streamed at a link can be accessed at www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com; there is also an interactive guestbook here for memories to be shared with family.

A public committal service will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23 at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River.  

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Sunday, February 21, 2021
9:00AM-6:00PM
Anderson's Tribute Center
1401 Belmont Ave.
HOOD RIVER, OR 97031
Feb 22
Service
Monday, February 22, 2021
11:00AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
1501 Belmont Avenue
HOOD RIVER, OR 97031
