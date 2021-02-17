After a difficult 6-year battle with frontal/temporal lobe degenerative disorder, causing full body dementia, Butch’s kind heart could take no more and he passed away on Feb. 15, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Butch was born Nov. 28, 1956, and was 64 years of age at the time of his passing.
Services for Butch are planned as follows:
A time of viewing is planned for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (with Rosary prayed at 5 p.m.), Sunday, Feb. 21 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
A private Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 22 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Butch’s service will be live streamed at a link can be accessed at www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com; there is also an interactive guestbook here for memories to be shared with family.
A public committal service will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23 at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.