Yvonne Carol Hartung passed away peacefully from natural causes on May 3, 2023. Yvonne was born on Jan. 30, 1948, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Yakima, Wash., the older of two daughters born to George Hartung and Lorraine Ruth (Kelso) Hartung.
The Hartung family also resided in Portland, Ore., and relocated to The Dalles, Ore., in 1958. Yvonne was in Girl Scouts, Rainbow Girls and participated actively in the youth programs at First Congregational Church. She was active in her class at The Dalles High School, graduating in 1967. She completed her classes at The Dalles School of Beauty and continued her education at Phagan’s School of Hair Design, Portland, graduating in 1968.
During the course of her working career, from 1974-1984, she was part of Oeco Corporation as a quality control inspector and tester, as well as being on the board of directors for Oeco Federal Credit Union. Yvonne was also a licensed caregiver, co-owned a flower shop, and a restaurant in the Seaside, Ore. After she returned to The Dalles, she experienced a number of strokes in 2006-7, which made it impossible for her to continue working.
Yvonne resided at Columbia Basin Care Facility, The Springs Living, Flagstone Senior Living and Bethel Adult Foster Home. She refused to allow her disabilities to define her self-worth. She volunteered in all of the facilities, setting tables for breakfast, being a facility greeter, coloring signs and calendars, delivering flyers to residents’ doors, helping set up for weekly worship, singing in the choir, encouraging other residents and whatever staff found for her to do. She also used The Link Bus transportation to make weekly visits to one of the single homebound residents in the community. She attended classes and worship regularly at United Church of Christ Congregational, where she assisted as a greeter and taking up the offering until she became homebound.
She enjoyed Wii bowling, coloring with colored pencils in the many adult coloring books, and Bible verse cards she acquired as gifts. Although she had no children of her own, Yvonne loved the children who came to visit and photos were taken of them with her to decorate her walls. The last celebration for Yvonne was on Monday, Jan. 30, when several friends gathered at Bethel Home to enjoy her 75th birthday with her.
Yvonne is survived by her mother, Lorraine Hartung, of The Dalles; aunt, Jeannie Sherbahn, of Wapato, Wash.; cousin, Patty Hoffman (Jerry) of The Dalles; cousin, Art “Butch” Hert, of The Dalles; nephew, Brian Austin of Dufur, Ore.; and great-nephew, Gabriel Austin, of Vancouver, Wash. She was pre-deceased by her father, George Hartung, and sister, Linda Hartung.
Thanks to the Bethel Adult Foster Care Home and especially Director Abraham Begeje for his superb and compassionate care and great sense of humor. Appreciation for the wonderful staff from Providence Hospice of the Gorge, for visits, phone calls, gifts and notes from her pastor, family and friends.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Thursday, May 11 at 11 a.m. at the United Church of Christ Congregational, The Dalles. Arrangements are in care of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to United Church of Christ Congregational, 111 E. Fifth St., The Dalles, OR 97058.
