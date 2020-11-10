OBITS Wilma Croissant Nov 18.jpg

Wilma Croissant 

Wilma Croissant passed away at her Portland, Ore., home on Oct. 24, 2020. Wilma was born June 22, 1950 in Tacoma, Wash., to Grace V. and Robert W. Hicks.

Wilma was preceded in death by both of her parents and “the love of her life” her late husband Tom Croissant. She is survived by brothers Jim (Wanda) and S. Michael (Amy), nephews AJ and Aaron and nieces Shannon and Jennifer, Tom’s sister Rena and husband Kevin, nephew Matthew and niece Rebecca, Tom’s half brothers Mark and David and by her lifetime best friend Pernice Schwent.

She was a devoted lover of animals, particularly concerned over the welfare of dogs and cats.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her celebration of life is delayed until sometime in 2021.

