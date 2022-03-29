William “Will” Macht died peacefully at his home in Vancouver, Wash., on March 15, 2022. He was surrounded by his partner Sylvia Skarstad and his two sons, Marlow Macht and Madison Macht.
Will was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on Dec. 12, 1941, to Milton Macht and Sylvia Smith Macht. He graduated from Deerfield Academy, Princeton University, and University of Virginia Law School.
Will began his career as an assistant counsel, first to Senator Jacob Javits, and then to Senator Robert F. Kennedy. He went on to become an attorney in the U.S. Treasury working with international development banks. He later became international counsel for the Gates Corporation in Denver. He later shifted his focus from international to national development when he became the development director of the Rouse Company that was building the new city of Columbia, Md., between Washington and Baltimore, where his first son, Marlow, was born.
Several years later, Will and his wife, Marieluise Vogt Macht, moved to Hood River, Ore., where their younger son, Madison, was born. They raised their family in a former schoolhouse built in 1910. Sensing the potential for mixed-use development of Hood River’s extensive waterfront created by the Port of Hood River, Will was elected port commissioner. He was involved in numerous land developments in the Hood River and Portland areas. When Diamond Fruit closed its cannery, he championed the port’s purchase and redevelopment of its 800,000 square feet of buildings on 20 downtown blocks. Will urged the city to form an urban renewal agency that included all of the downtown, and he became one of its first members. Later, Will’s company was selected by the Vancouver Area Development Authority to manage the adaptive reuse of its historic Officers’ Row. He proposed a bi-state, federally chartered, Columbia Gorge Development Bank which was supported by all four Oregon and Washington Senators as well as Gorge Congressmen. Pursuing other public causes, Will advanced alternative solutions to reuse the Memorial Coliseum and to provide sustainable Columbia River crossings.
In addition to his work in urban development, Will taught throughout his 44-year career as a professor at both Portland State’s College of Urban and Public Affairs and the University of Oregon School of Architecture. His interests included urban real estate development, public-private partnerships, micropolitan development, retrofitting suburbia, and competitive development workshops. Will wrote continuously during his career, publishing more than 200 articles in professional journals and books.
Outside of his professional achievements, Will pursued his passion for creative design, listening to classical music, building mobiles, crafting sculptures, and peacefully swimming. He was an avid reader and writer of history. Will wrote extensively of his family’s history to ensure that his most cherished values of education, engagement in public welfare, and dedication to family will be passed on to future generations.
Will is survived by his partner Sylvia Skarstad, his two sons, and his four grandchildren, Elijah, Aaron, Hazel and Ruby Macht. Contributions in Will’s memory to nurture responsible development may be donated to PSU’s Center for Real Estate.
