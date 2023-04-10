William Donald Pattison, 94, passed away unexpectedly from a cerebral hemorrhage on April 3, 2023, leaving behind a prodigious quantity of adoring family and friends worldwide. A fourth-generation Oregonian of Scottish and northern English descent, Bill Pattison’s ancestors settled in Portland, Ore., in the late 1800s, and his grandparents moved to Hood River, Ore., around 1920.
Bill was born in the old St. Vincent hospital, in Northwest Portland, on March 9, 1929. As he would say, "My grandfather Dr. William Skene was an obgyn who did the birthing and got us a great room rate.” Growing up in the historic house and acreage that is now Stonehedge Restaurant and Gardens in west Hood River, was idyllic for Bill and his sister Jean, even with the Great Depression as a backdrop. They attended Frankton elementary school, where their dog would accompany them on the walk, and later graduated from Hood River high school.
Fortuitously, Jean Pattison, introduced Bill to her U of O sorority sister, Patricia Fletcher, on a Christmas break. The couple dated and were married in 1952. After achieving her business degree, Pat worked as a bank teller in Portland while Bill finished his business degree at Lewis and Clark College, and a hitch in the U.S. Air Force. The couple eventually moved back to Hood River and raised two sons, Donald and Peter, in Odell, Ore., on the Fletcher orchard. Bill work for Diamond Fruit Growers and commuted to the downtown office. After five years, they relocated the family to east May Street and Bill worked for Tom Scott, at Scott Insurance and later bought the business from him. Bill was a founding board member of the Columbia Gorge Bank and member of the Hood River Chamber of Commerce.
As a life member of the Hood River Crag Rats, Bill climbed all the major peaks of the Cascades and was involved with many search and rescues. The summer outings at Oregon campgrounds and mountain trailheads and the winter outings at Cloud Cap Inn, on Mount Hood’s rugged north side, molded the family psyche. Don and Pete learned to ski at Cooper Spur Ski Area, in the early 1960s, and in 1968, when Mt. Hood Meadows resort was built, they ski raced there while Bill was a volunteer ski patrolman. Both boys would later pursue careers in the outdoor and ski industry.
Civic involvement was a priority and joy for Bill, who was on the Hood River city council for six years and city mayor for four years, during the 1970s. He said his greatest achievement with the council was a new sewage treatment plant “because everyone, including the Columbia River, benefited.” As a volunteer fireman and ambulance driver with the Hood River Fire Department, Bill loved the camaraderie and challenge of tackling emergencies and eventually became fire chief in the 1980s.
In later years, Pat and Willy (as Bill was fondly nicknamed) remodeled a home on east Montello Street and hosted memorable Fourth of July parties on their deck, with a cannon blast or two for entertainment. After Willy’s retirement in the 1990s, they were co-developers of and moved to the Highlands Townhouses on Avalon Road. In their free time, they biked through Europe on many ElderHostel trips and pursued worldwide sightseeing. Willy’s friend Lewis McArthur encouraged him to take over his seat on the board for the Historic Columbia Gorge Highway commission and he was soon immersed in the preservation of the “old road,” as well as fundraising for the restoration of Cloud Cap Inn. The list of organizations Willy belonged to includes but is not limited to the Elks club, the Rotary club, Boy Scouts of America, 78 social club, Hood River Sailing Club, North Slope Ski club, the Freemasons, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, and the National Independent Insurance Agents.
After Pat was stricken with Alzheimer’s disease, Willy reluctantly moved to Down Manor retirement home in 2017. But he soon grew fond of the community and his friend Helen Krehbiel, who helped him with health and happiness. He began penning his memoirs for the writing group and said, “There’s a book in there somewhere.”
Volunteerism dominated Willy Pattison’s life and times. Willy often used metaphors for advice and one of his favorites was “everyone burns the firewood, but not everyone adds to the woodpile … be someone who does.” It can be safely said that William Pattison added to the community woodpile. Willy was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, his parents Fred and Jean Pattison and his sister Jean Preston. He is survived by his son Donald (and partner Whitney Nye) and his grandson Cooper; his son Peter and grandsons Mackay and Cole.
As a remembrance, donations will be welcomed, in Bill’s name, by the Hood River Crag Rats (cragrats.org). A celebration of life is being planned for Pat and Bill Pattison this summer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.