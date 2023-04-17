William (Bill) Jay Ihrig passed away March 14, 2023, at the age of 63 from heart failure in The Dalles, Ore. He was first born child of Howard William (Bill) Ihrig and Donna Rae Hutchins on May 6, 1959, in Goldendale, Wash., followed by brother Ronald Scott Ihrig born in 1960, followed by another brother in 1965, Darren Charles Hoffman. After his father remarried, Bill gained three more siblings: Lon, Wendi and Mark Ihrig. His mother passed away in 1996 and his father passed away in 2020.
Bill started his working career while attending Goldendale High School, where he graduated in 1978. He worked both at DeHart's Goldendale Market, Hill Top Market and Westgate Market in The Dalles.
On Jan. 22, 1984, Bill married Rebecca Ann Woodford in Goldendale. Coming into this union he was blessed with a daughter, Jessica Ann Woodford, whom he raised as his own. Later in 1987, Adam Willam Ihrig was born and joined his sister Jessica. Adam and Stacey’s son Asa was an absolute delight in Bill’s life. Asa was Bill’s only grandchild.
Bill was known as a dependable hard worker always providing for his family. He told silly jokes with an infectious smile that made everyone laugh. Bill’s light shined bright, and he was fun to be around. He enjoyed being with his friends and family (and extended family) fishing, swimming and many other outdoor activities. The loss of his life left a large void in many hearts, but warm memories of his loving spirit live on in those same hearts.
He is survived by his children, Adam (Stacey) and Jessica (Greg); grandson Asa; siblings, Ron (Liz) Ihrig, Darren (Angela) Hoffman, Lon Ihrig, Wendi Ihrig, and Mark (Izzy) Ihrig; and stepmother, Sandra Ihrig. Bill had many cousins, aunts and uncles who survived him that he was very close to.
Graveside services will be held May 27 at Spring Creek Cemetery (Bobby Ihrig officiating) at 11 a.m. at Goldendale, followed by a luncheon at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 815 N. Columbus, Goldendale. Following lunch, a family gathering will be held at Penny and Randy Dyche’s home at 458 Fish Hatchery Road.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.