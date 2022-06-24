Wendy L. DeLay, age 63, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 13, 2022, at PeaceHealth in Vancouver, Wash. She was born on June 14, 1958, in Walla Walla, Wash.
Wendy lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Wendy had an ability to reach people in a positive way.
She is survived by Jeremy Nicklin, son; Jennifer Nicklin, daughter; Terry DeLay, brother; Sherry Hancock, sister; Rae DeLay, sister; Dwayne DeLay, brother; Dawne DeLay, sister; Cindy Hendershot, sister; Victoria Nicklin, granddaughter; and Ayla Nicklin, great-granddaughter.
Wendy will forever be in our hearts.
The family will be hosting a celebration of her life at Mountain Meadow Farm and Garden, 6270 Miller Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, Ore., on Saturday, July 2 from 3-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations.
