Wasco Fujiwara, 94, a longtime resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away peacefully at Ashley Manor in Bend, Ore., on Jan. 11, 2022. The seventh of 11 children born to Nobuhei and Chiyo (Hori) Akita, she was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Wasco was born near Fifteen Mile in The Dalles on Sept. 22, 1927. The family moved to farm their own land in Dallesport, Wash., where she grew up as the only girl in the family surrounded by six brothers. She attended primary school in a one room schoolhouse near Dallesport and Lyle High School. During World War II, the federal government imprisoned more than 120,000 Japanese Americans and people of Japanese descent. Wasco and her family were forcibly relocated to a temporary “assembly center” in Pinedale, Calif., and then held in federal internment (incarceration) camps at Tule Lake, Calif., and then Topaz, Utah, for the remainder of the war. She graduated from Topaz High School in 1945.
Following the war, Wasco returned with the family to rebuild their lives at their farm in Dallesport. She married Maurice Fujiwara on March 7, 1953, in The Dalles. Maurice worked as a machine operator on the railroad and Wasco joined him, providing food services in the dining car, feeding the men on the gang. During this time, they lived in a railroad boxcar and traveled to many areas in Oregon and Washington. They returned to The Dalles to raise a family.
Wasco worked as a kitchen aide at Valley Vista Nursing home, Columbia Park Hospital & Training Center, and Columbia Basin Nursing Home, taking pride in remembering all the residents diets and likes and dislikes. The Dalles area was her home for more than 80 years.
Wasco was talented and enjoyed many activities. She loved gardening, and her houseplants, flowerbeds and vegetable garden were all well cared for. She crafted beautiful embroidery and crochet work, sewed, cooked, canned, and baked. An accomplished home cook, she was perhaps best known for her delicious huckleberry pies. She enjoyed socializing with friends and spending time with her large family. She looked forward to hunting for matsutake mushrooms every autumn and liked to play a lively game of hana. She was also very nurturing and loving. Wasco was the heart of her family, welcoming her father and brothers Hank and Joe into her home, and later serving as the primary caregiver for her sister Fumi and then her husband Maurice as they aged. In addition, she was very generous and always remembered birthdays for her family and all her nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Although a seemingly quiet person with a relaxed personality, Wasco was a pillar of strength and possessed enormous resilience. Even as an 87-year-old woman with dementia, she exhibited remarkable perseverance. While picking huckleberries in the summer of 2015, she became separated from her daughter and was deemed lost in the Mt. Adams National Forest. Search and rescue teams constructed and combed a probable territory for an elderly woman. After three days and three nights, search and rescue personnel found Wasco two miles from where she disappeared, well beyond the original search area.
She is survived by her daughter Lisa Fujiwara and husband Donnie Hassler (Bend, Ore.), son Lance Fujiwara and wife Karen (Lexington, Va.), grandchildren Kace Fujiwara and Jamo Fujiwara (San Francisco, Calif.), and numerous nieces and nephews. Wasco was preceded in death by her husband Maurice, her parents Nobuhei and Chiyo Akita, and her brothers and sisters (in birth order): Hiroshi Akita, Fumiko “Fumi” Kenmotsu, Shigeo “Shig” Akita, Saburo “Sab” Akita, Tsutomu “Toots” Akita, Sachiko Akita, Fred Akita, Henry “Hank” Akita, Kiyoshi “Joe” Akita, and Jimmie Akita.
The family intends to host a celebration of life later this year. Memorial contributions may be made to the Japanese American Museum of Oregon at www.JAMO.org. Please visit www.bairdfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
