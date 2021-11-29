Wanda Irene (Breeding) Taylor died on Nov. 25, 2021, in Hood River, Ore., at the age of 93. Wanda was born on a homestead in the Haystack area of Spray, Ore., on Feb. 27, 1928, to father Oscar G. Breeding and mother Lola Belle (Steagall) Breeding. She was a true Oregon native. Her paternal grandfather was born in southern Oregon, her paternal grandmother was born in Jackson County, Ore., on the Oregon Trail, and her father was born in the Kahler Basin area of Spray. Her maternal grandparents and mother were born in Virginia.
Wanda started primary school in the Kahler Basin area in 1933. She went to Spray for her fifth and sixth grade years, and then back to Kahler Basin School. Her Family moved to Lexington, Ore., in 1941 where she finished high school in 1946. Wanda married Donald “Don” D. Grant in 1945. This marriage ended in divorce, and in 1959, she married Neil N. Jones. Her marriage to Neil also ended in divorce, and in 1970, she married Glenn W. Taylor. Glenn died in 1993.
Wanda had five children, Jeanne M. (1947), James “Jim” A. (1948), John L. (1949), Jacquline “Jackie” L. (1950) and Jerry N. (1958).
In 1962, Wanda moved to Hood River and has been a resident of the Hood River area ever since. In 1964, Wanda began her 26-year long career for the United Telephone Company and retired in 1990. She then continued to work with the United Telephone Company as a contractor until December 2006. Wanda was a member of the Hood River Alliance Church since its inception and was a long-time member and secretary for the Rockford Grange. Wanda was also a member of the Sons and Daughters of Oregon Pioneers. Wanda loved her Savior and enjoyed reading and going on whitewater rafting trips with her family.
In addition to her parents, Wanda is preceded in death by her sisters Freida (Breeding) Dennis and Joan (Breeding) Smith; brother Paul Breeding; daughter Jackie L. (Grant) Frazier; granddaughter Alyssa Grant; and great-grandson Justin Grant. Her daughter, Jackie L., died of cancer in November 1986 and Jackie’s husband, Raymond Frazier, was murdered three years later in 1989. The case was never solved.
Surviving are four children daughter, Jeanne M. (husband Doug) and sons Jim A., John L., and Jerry N. (wife Cheryl); 11 grandchildren: James, Audrea, Annette, Amber, Raymond II, Travis, Mary, Jesse, Aaron, Jackie I. and Jeri; 19 great-grandchildren: Chelsie, Nathan, Christopher, Kimberly, Jocelynn, Raymond III, Cameron, Victoria “Peggy”, Abriana, Devin, Aislynn, Aynslee, Cassandra “Cassie”, Owyn, Mattisyn, Ashton, Leia, Ezra and Lennox; as well as three great-great-grandchildren: Jackson, Charlotte “Charlie,” and Murphy.
Also surviving are a brother, Max Breeding (wife Betty); a maternal uncle, Robert “Bobbie” Steagall; and a maternal aunt, Irene (Steagall) Clark. There are also many cousins, nieces and nephews surviving.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Hood River Alliance Church in Hood River. Tim Saur will be officiating.
Contributions in Wanda’s name may be made to Providence Hospice of the Gorge, c/o Andersons Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
