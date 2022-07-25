Vivian L. Rasmussen, 92, of Vancouver, Wash., and formerly of The Dalles, Ore., died July 22, 2022, at 45602 State Highway 14 in Stevenson, Wash.
Vivian was born April 21, 1930, to Dean Valdez and Josephine (Lane) Morgan, in Camas, Wash. She was raised in The Dalles and attended Catholic boarding school as a young girl. Her father passed in 1941.
Vivian worked as a telephone operator for Pacific Northwest Bell, where she met Lyle Rasmussen, and they married Aug. 10, 1951. They built a house in The Dalles and lived there until moving to Vancouver in 2012 to be near their daughter. Viv enjoyed bowling league, playing the piano, oil painting and spending time at their Gearhart, Ore., beach house.
She is survived by her daughter, Cris (William) Zorich, of Battle Ground, Wash.; grandson Brillan Morgan, of Seattle, Wash.; several close cousins; and a nephew and nieces.
