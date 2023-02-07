With profound sadness we announce the passing of Vi, our loving mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on January 23, 2023. At 82 years old she left us unexpectedly at Tuality Hospital in Hillsboro, with her daughters by her side.
Viola J. Hallett was born in Scappoose, Ore., to James and Laura May Harlin on Aug. 9, 1940. She is survived by three sisters Lilly May, Margie, and Betty. Vi is following her husband, Bill Hallett, who she lost in 2005, and the children’s father Harold Houghtelling, in 2010.
Vi is survived by her children Penny, Jeanette, Sheryl, Shelly, and Darryl and boy, they are missing her so much every day. Her kids have blessed her with many other family members, including three sons-in-law and one daughter-in-law. With the growing families, there are also 24 grandchildren, 26 great-grands and five great-great-grands. Also her stepchildren Randy, Billy and Tina, who all remember her fondly.
Vi moved to Dufur, Ore., in 1985 with Bill and Darryl and worked as a waitress at the Pastime Tavern for 18 years before moving to Condon, Ore. They all enjoyed the country around Dufur, with the deer eating in the front yard and the wild turkeys making noise in the trees around them. Mom moved to Condon in 2003, then over to Fossil, Ore., two years ago. During that time, she became a member of the Condon Baptist Church, where she would pick Trudy up and the ladies would attend church together. Later she would watch the service live on her laptop when she couldn’t attend in person.
After moving to Fossil into Haven House Paster, Pearl would visit making her feel more at home there and loved that she could still attend a service. Both communities welcomed her like she lived there forever. She also made many lifetime friends (you all know who you are) and really enjoyed living in the area.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for April 29; location will be announced later.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.