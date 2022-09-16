Obituary: Verna Dale Comini

Dale Comini graced our lives, adored by her family. Her subtle, lasting life lessons guided and nurtured us, as she loved us fiercely. She was our biggest fan, and she was our rock. She lives forever with us every day.
Born in Pendleton, Ore., on March 13, 1933, to Verna Byrnes Walsh and Paul Walsh, she grew up in The Dalles, Ore., where she met and married her husband of 70 years, Ted Comini. They had three children.
After moving to Prineville, Ore., she continued her career as a hairdresser, opening her second shop, La Petite Beauty Salon, promising to "Curl Up & Dye for You." She retired and closed her shop at 82 years of age. Growing the community and making it a better place was a life pleasure for her. She worked tirelessly for the Prineville Soroptimist, decades in leadership roles with focus on creation of the senior center.
A great warrior, Dale passed from complications of cancer on Aug. 11, 2022, family lovingly at her side through her last days. An emptiness will always be in our hearts. Dale is survived by her husband Ted, and their three children, Deb Comini, Lenna Comini, and Jeff Comini, three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bud Walsh.
There will be a celebration of life at the Crook County Library, 175 N.W. Meadow Lake Drive, Prineville, on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. Wear purple and big earrings!
