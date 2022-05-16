Velma Sagnotty died April 26, 2022, in Alamogordo, N.M., at the age of 92. Velma was born in South Dakota on Aug. 6, 1929, the fourth of five girls.
Velma married Marvin Sagnotty in 1949. They lived in the Tillamook, Ore., area for 12 years before moving to Hood River, Ore., and called Hood River home for the next 44 years. She enjoyed making friends and loved entertaining them with dinner parties.
Velma worked many years in Hood River for United Telephone Utilities, first as a telephone switchboard operator, then as an office supervisor, and finally in their warehouse before retiring. After retiring, she worked six seasons at Moore Orchards as a fruit packer, always keeping busy and enjoying her life.
She and Marvin loved to travel. They traveled throughout the United States by motorcycle and tent, in a travel trailer and then a motor home. They loved the backroads of America, where they could travel at a slower pace, meet wonderful people, and fully enjoy the many beautiful places of our nation.
In 2005 Velma and Marvin moved to Yuma, Ariz. There she continued to enjoy family, friends and her sorority sisters. Velma moved to Alamogordo in 2019 to be closer to family.
Velma was preceded in death by all of her sisters and Marvin, her husband for 59 years. Velma is survived by her four children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She has donated her body to science. There will be no memorial services.
