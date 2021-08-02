Travis Michael “Mick” Cummings went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his home in The Dalles, Ore., surrounded by family.
Travis was born to Travis Cummings and Dorothea Elizabeth Cary on June 12, 1943, in Oregon City, Ore. He was the second oldest of his three siblings: Ron Cummings, Adrian “Buttons” Cummings, and Cheryl Cummings McDonald. Travis grew up in Madras, Ore., where he graduated high school in 1961. He also attended college courses in the Portland area and lived various other places including Texas and England while serving in the Air Force. His jobs included working as a manufacturing chemist, Warm Springs trail guide, warehouseman, house framer, and property management maintenance manager. Pearl Severson Thompson became his wife on Nov. 10, 1991, and the rest of his life was lived in blissful companionship no matter his place of residence or occupation.
Travis enjoyed the outdoors, museums, horses, Harley motorcycles, “fun rides,” spending time with his family, and fellowshipping with his friends, including Johnny, Rex, Dan, Tim, and Casey. Travis was actively involved in serving his local youth group for more than 10 years and they held a very special place in his life until the end. Travis loved Jesus wholeheartedly and also served on his church worship team singing, playing bass, and running sound. Filled with empathy, compassion, and a quiet sense of humor, he regularly practiced generosity and patience. “Travy” always listened to others intently with love and understanding.
Travis is survived by his wife Pearl Cummings of The Dalles, and his children Teresa Farmer and spouse David, Travis “Jack” Cummings and spouse Cindy, Debbie Ames, Willie Funk, and Norma Lande and spouse Travis. He is also survived by his brother Adrian and sister Cheryl. He had 21 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.
His life will be celebrated at Life in Christ Center in The Dalles on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 1 pm. At Travis’s request, the service will be officiated by Tim Willis and Tristan Jepson. A reception will follow the service.
During his final days, Travis mentioned hearing the angel choir singing and how beautiful they sound. He had a vision of three flying eagles and asked those who were with him to open the door so that he could tumble through.
“They that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings of eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk and not faint.” — Isaiah 40:31
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.