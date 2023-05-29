Tamio “Tom” Sumoge passed away on May 13, 2023, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore., at age 97. He was born in Hood River on Oct. 26, 1925, to Shinjiro and Masa (Suzuki) Sumoge.
Tom grew up in Oak Grove until May 1942, when he and his family were evacuated to the Pinedale Assembly Center in California, and later interned at Tulelake, Calif., and Heart Mountain, Wyo.
Tom enlisted in the Army in March 1945 and after Basic Training, he was assigned to the 88th Division in Italy. He was transferred temporarily to the 442nd Cannon Company, before returning to the 88th Division until his Honorable Discharge in 1947. He eventually returned home to Hood River. Tom was one of many Nisei soldiers honored at the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway dedication last year.
In 1952, Tom married Kazue Kiyokawa and last year celebrated 70 years of marriage. They settled in Dee where Tom raised apples, pears and strawberries. Tom sold the orchard and retired to Odell in 1989.
Through the years Tom enjoyed bowling, dancing, razor clamming, mushroom hunting, golfing, fishing and traveling with his group of friends.
Tom is survived by his wife Kaz; daughters Diane (Stan), Vicky (Jeff), and Luanne (Scott); grandkids Kelsey (Nick), Jordon (Kyle), Erik, Shelby (Trent) and Christian; sisters Mary and Rose; brother Fred; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, sisters Chiyo and Aiko, and brothers Yosh, Tosh, Joe, Bob and Mits.
We would like to thank all of the caregivers at Providence Hospice of the Gorge and Providence Brookside Manor for their care and support.
A service with Military Honors and reception will be held on June 14 at 11 a.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Tom’s memory to Providence Hospice of the Gorge or the Japanese American Museum of Oregon.
