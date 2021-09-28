Timothy Reed Chambers of Parkdale, Ore., passed away, taking his final rest, on Labor Day, Sept. 6, 2021, with his family and faithful dog Benny by his side. Tim was born Aug. 29, 1953, in Hood River, Ore., to Harry and Arlene Chambers.
Ever since third grade, Tim wanted to become a trapper. He attended valley schools, graduating in 1971 as a member of the first class of Hood River Valley High School, and took courses at Mt. Hood Community College. In the early ‘80s, Tim married Candace Wagner. Tim drove a forklift at Diamond Fruit, advancing to cold storage foreman at Diamond in Parkdale, until his retirement at age 51 in 2004.
Meanwhile, by 1990, Tim had perfected his trapping skills in order to start his own nuisance wildlife control business, Varmint Control. He worked closely with Fish and Wildlife departments of Oregon and Washington. He trapped many a skunk, and, never mincing words, warned his clients “once a skunk house, always a skunk house.” He also worked many years in bat exclusion work, uttering that same warning about bats. Whether he was working with clients to manage coyotes, raccoons, or opossums, or even bobcats killing chickens, beavers chomping down orchard trees, or muskrats threatening to drain a pond, Tim never ran from new, challenging circumstances.
Born for adventures, Tim had many harrowing stories to tell, from falling off a mountain to going through ice at a beaver pond. He made friends easily and was well known for his knowledge of trapping as well as the history of the traps themselves, which he collected, and which dated back to the early days of Oneida Community Newhouse traps and the settlers who colonized the West. He was a well-respected figure nationwide in this industry.
He met Richelle “Ricki” Duckwall in 2000, and they married in 2008, 50 years after first meeting in local kindergarten in 1958. They enjoyed many road trips to the Rockies and the Southwest, airline trips to the east coast, and a once-in-a-lifetime adventure in South Africa with Ricki’s daughters, Merrie and Becky Richardson. Tim and Ricki continued working the business together, expanding their offering to rodent control measures through the Department of Agriculture when Richelle obtained the license.
Tim had courageously battled cancer since 2016. He is survived by his wife Richelle and stepdaughters Becky and Merrie Richardson; his brother Scott Chambers and sister-in-law Linda Chambers; Robin (his nephew) and Maribeth Chambers; and Makenzie and Chase Chambers (grand-niece and nephew); as well as his aunt Pat Schaffter and many cousins who he kept in close contact with.
A private burial was held Sept. 9 at Idlewilde Cemetery. A private celebration of life to share memories will be planned for next year. Donations in Tim’s memory can be made to Heart of Hospice, Adopt-A-Dog in Odell, or Home At Last in The Dalles.
