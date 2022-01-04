Tim Alan McMurrin, 63, of Dallesport, Wash., passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 12, 2021.
Tim was born on March 22, 1958, to Robert and Nada McMurrin in The Dalles, Ore. He was the youngest of three and his two sisters always teased him about being the spoiled baby. Tim grew up on the Klickitat River, where he met his lifelong best friend Scott Pimley and attended Klickitat schools until the fourth grade. He then attended Lyle Schools where he participated in many activities. He was actively involved in sports and clubs.
Tim loved to play all the sports, but he excelled at track and field. He also joined the horse 4-H club because that is where all the girls were. While in 4-H, he met the love of his life, Jodi Eiesland. After graduating from Lyle High School in 1976, he joined the U.S. Navy.
On June 25, 1977, he married Jodi. Tim and Jodi went on to have four children: Rebecca (Kevin) Hossom of Vancouver, Wash., Renea McMurrin of Dallesport, Randy McMurrin of Dallesport, and Mitzi (Gabe) Moore of Murdock, Wash. Tim loved his family more than anything.
After serving his time in the U.S. Navy, Tim moved to Dallesport and started working at the Klickitat sawmill. When the sawmill shut down, he went to work at the Goldendale aluminum plant. When the aluminum plant shut down, he went to college at Columbia Gorge Community College, where he earned his AA degree in wastewater management. He was very proud of going to college and earning a degree in his 40s. After earning his degree, he was hired at the Klickitat County PUD. At the PUD, he held many positions including union representative. Wherever he worked people loved Tim, he would always make those around him laugh. He was quite the practical joker. Outside of work, Tim had many interests.
Tim loved coaching softball. He coached both Mitzi and Renea at Lyle High School and also coached for Cherry City Crush in The Dalles. He was always willing to catch for Mitzi’s pitching. He was over the moon excited when Mitzi was able to play in college and made it to most of her games. Tim rarely missed any games for any of his children regardless of how far the drive was.
Tim loved hunting; his dream hunting trip was on a special tag to Chinook Pass, where he killed a large elk. Jodi was able to go with him, and he had given up on going out that night because it was near the end of the special hunt season, but Jodi said let’s go one more time, and he then bagged his dream elk. Randy and Gabe drove over to where he was at midnight to help him pack it out. He loved hunting so much that he even became a certified hunters safety instructor. Tim and Jodi had also taken a dream trip to Alaska for fishing near Ketchikan.
Tim spent his free time bowling in leagues in The Dalles and Hood River, watching any sporting event on TV, especially the Trail Blazers, the San Diego Padres, and the Washington Football team, watching Gunsmoke and other old westerns, and biking up Fisher Hill.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. McMurrin and Nada D. McMurrin, his sisters Kathryn Graeme and Doris Niemela, and his brother, who died in infancy, Eugene McMurrin. Tim is survived by his wife, Jodi; his four children and his six grandchildren: Isaac, Luke, Eleanor, Brooklyn, Ayebree, and Kade; his nephew Eugene Graeme and nieces Dulcy Niemela and Melody Bellamy; and many more.
Services will be held in February with the location to be announced. The family would LOVE for you to leave memories and stories at www.forevermissed.com/tim-alan-mcmurrin/about.
