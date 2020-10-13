Timothy “Tim” Paul Boyette passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Portland, Ore. He was on his motorcycle on his way to work when he went down. Tim was born in Modesto, Calif., on Aug. 24, 1979, to his mother Jeanne Hathcock, whom he loved very much, and his father, Bill Boyette.
Tim spent his days with his devoted wife, Shannon, who was his absolute best friend. They were together for nine years and had just celebrated their sixth year marriage anniversary on Oct. 4. Tim and Shannon had many great years, but they both agreed that the last year and a half was their best. The couple loved to spend their days out with friends, going on motorcycle rides, or just relaxing at home with their pug, Lana.
Tim always said that he didn’t like kids, but when it came to Shannon’s kids, it was a different story. He was there for Shannon’s oldest, Kayla, through her recovery and supported her as she got clean. He was also there for Shannon’s youngest child, David, through his transition into adulthood. Lastly, Tim played a substantial role in helping raise Shannon’s daughter, Allyson, while she went through some of the hardest times of her life. This man who didn’t like children had to meet all of Allyson’s boyfriends, would call and just talk with David, helped Kayla with whatever she needed, taught Allyson how to drive, made it to every grandchild’s birthday party, and would be on the floor playing with his granddaughter, Addison, every chance he got.
To Tim, family meant more than just biological relatives. He became a huge part of Shannon’s family, but he also made himself apart of other families. He was a proud member of Solution Motorcycle Club, where he had gained many brothers, and had a special relationship with the men that he prospected with. Tim was also a part of the 701 Operators and engineer’s union, where his goal was to be a crane operator, which he had just achieved. Being a part of the union was also a huge part of his life.
Tim had spent the last year and a half working the steps and enjoying a sober life with his family. His brothers Darryl and Erik played a huge role in his sobriety alongside his Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor and other members that attended his AA meetings. Tim took his recovery very seriously and he was devoted to making himself the best version he could be.
He is survived by his wife Shannon; his mother and stepfather Jeanne and David; his childhood best friends Paul and Kyle; his children Kayla, David, Allyson, and her husband Austin; his grandchildren; and all of his Solution Motorcycle Club family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.