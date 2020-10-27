Thomas Evan Garred was born in Spokane, Wash., on Oct. 27, 1936, to parents Mary Estelle (Enoch) and Max Frank Garred. He graduated from Washington State University (go Cougs!) with a bachelor’s degree in pharmacology.
Tom married Lauretta Mae Stetner on Sept. 25, 1954, in Moscow, Idaho. He made his career as a pharmacist, owning and operating Davies Drug in The Dalles, Ore., from 1969 until 1998. Tom loved fishing and golfing and had been a member of The Dalles Country Club. He and Lauretta enjoyed spending the winters at Happy Trails in Surprise, Ariz.
Tom passed away at his home in Dallesport, Wash., on Oct. 17, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Lauretta Garred of Dallesport; daughters and sons-in-law Linda and Ron Craft of Central Point, Ore., and Cindy and Steve Baldwin of Goldendale, Wash.; sons and daughters-in-law Tom Jr. and Jennifer Garred of Beaverton, Ore., and Matthew and Kim Garred of Aurora, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his dear friends and golfing buddies Ed Ritchie and Bob Mead.
He was preceded in death by his parents Max and Mary, brothers Max Jr. and Gary Garred, and great granddaughter Hannah Crose.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the Brian Grant Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.