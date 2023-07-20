Terry Wilson of Bingen, Wash., passed away at his home on June 8, 2023. Terry was born in White Salmon, Wash., to Rex Wilson and Lois (Fisher) Wilson on Sept. 9, 1947. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1967.
Terry served his country in the United States Navy 1967-1971. After his tour of duty, he returned to Bingen and went to work at Broughton’s Lumber until it closed in 1986. He then went to work for Mt. Logging until he retired. Terry was a longtime member of the Eagles and a volunteer firefighter for Bingen fire department.
Terry is survived by his son Duane Wilson of Arizona; brothers Larry Wilson from Ridgeland, S.C., and Ted Wilson and wife Mary from Hood River, Ore.; sisters Peggy (Wilson) Hammond from Arlington, Ore., and Mary Jo (Puddy) Landacre from Chehalis, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life at Murphy’s Bar in Bingen on July 25 from 4-7 p.m. Please Join us to celebrate Terry’s life and share stories.
