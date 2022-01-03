With snow gently falling and surrounded by loved ones, Terry Jo Montavon died on Dec. 25, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Christmas time was her absolute favorite time of the year so it seems only fitting that she went to her heavenly home on the day that she celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ. Terry was born Aug. 3, 1946, and was 75 years of age at the time of her passing.
Terry was born in California, where she met and married Vernon. After moving around the country while Vernon was in the Marine Corps, the couple pulled up stakes, loaded up the kids and made the move to Parkdale, Ore., where they bought and ran a small farm. Terry was of the mind that if “you were going to do anything you’d better do it to as close to perfection as you can” and she raised her children to strive to do that as well. If you weren’t seeing her on a tractor, in her flowerbeds or running a 4-H group, you could be sure to see her at the ballpark, wrestling gym, dance studio or Lions Follies being her kids and grandkids biggest (and loudest) supporter.
Over the years, Terry did everything from selling auto parts and installing huge satellite home systems to being a farmer and building and selling puppets on the side. Her greatest joy was spending time with Vernon and being everyone in the family’s sounding board. Terry never passed judgment and only offered love and advice if you ever used her shoulder to cry on.
In her later years, it was clear that the simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Terry. She loved a quiet evening with her family and two beloved mini schnauzers Abby and Scout, watching ball games with Vernon and being the matriarch of the family farm. She had the uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities. One of those activities was painting Christmas ceramics and gifting them. If you were gifted something that she painted, you knew you were receiving an heirloom that will be passed down for generations.
Loved ones that have cleared the path for Terry include her mother Geradine Vowels, her brother Bill Vowels and her sister Nancy. Loved ones who will miss Terry until they see her again are her husband of 57 years, Vernon Montavon; her children Roger Montavon, Christine Lambert, Brian Montavon and their partners; her grandchildren Mathew, Jessica, Kenneth, Linda, Alexis and Bella Montavon; and her great-grandchildren Janey Blackmer, Jade and Michael Bales, Eliza King, and one new little Montavon on the way. The family will be holding a private ceremony on the farm and request that in lieu of flowers donations be made in her name to Hood River Adopt A Dog.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Ore. Words of comfort are welcome at www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com for family.
