Teresa Weldon was born Sept. 29, 1962, grew up in Hood River, Ore., and attended Hood River Valley High School. Teresa developed a love of muscle cars from her husband, Randy. Her all-time favorite was a 72 AMC Javelin AMX. Teresa always had the biggest heart and helped so many over the years, always willing to give of her time, energy and knowledge. She was known for being very strong, but also very kind, loving and very caring of others.
Teresa shared, “We have had a lot of good times, enjoyed many wonderful memories together. Raised two children and each of them have blessed us with a grandson. We have had a lot of fun showing APHA Paint horses (raising and showing ACS Ultimate Dream to 390 halter points) and raising AKC Boxer dogs; met a lot of nice people. Randal has been my rock and constant support through my cancer surgeries. Very grateful that I’m still here to enjoy my large family, many friends, wonderful congregation, various animals and my garden full of plants.”
A happy point in her life was when she was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Teresa spent many hours sharing her love of the Bible with people she met. Teresa passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on May 16, 2023, at the age of 60. Teresa was strong to the end and can now rest peacefully in Jehovah God’s memory and ours.
Teresa is survived by her husband of 42 years, Randal Weldon, of Ridgefield, Wash.; mother Connie Stover of Clayton, Ga. (father Merrill Stover died Sept. 24, 2022); two children, Amy Johnson and Dr. David (Mylene) Weldon Bonner; grandsons Jameson and Oliver; and siblings (Keith Stover, deceased), Karen (Dan) Shivvers of Vancouver, Wash., Sharon (Shane Ramey) Stover-Ramey of Clayton, and Andrew (Jaime) Stover, Colton, Ore.; and several nieces and nephews, plus many close friends who deeply miss Teresa.
Please join us for a memorial service on Saturday, June 10 at 2 p.m. at Woodland Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 7002 Green Mountain Road, Woodland, Wash. A memorial reception will be held afterwards at Randy Weldon’s Farm in Ridgefield. Online Zoom option is available; contact Sharon at 360-901-9501 for details.
