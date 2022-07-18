Teresa Marie Prettyman passed away unexpectedly in her home on July 11, 2022, just 10 short days before her 61st birthday.
Teresa was born on July 21, 1961, in Portland, Ore., daughter of Mary Ann Erickson and the oldest child of her four siblings, Troy Spencer, David Miller, Denise McIntosh, and Dan Miller.
She had her first daughter, Crystal Masterson, whom she raised as a single mother until she met and later married Earl Prettyman. Soon after their union they brought their son Joe Prettyman into the world, followed shortly thereafter by their daughter, Marianne Prettyman. In 1989, they packed up their little family and moved them from the hustle and bustle of the city to a quieter lifestyle where they settled down in the small community of Wamic, Ore., where they remained until both of their passings.
Teresa’s children and family were very important to her. She loved them, worried about them, rooted for them, supported them in the many highs and lows that were their lives and never missed a chance to brag about them to whomever would listen!
She had a deep love for animals, she enjoyed games, fishing, camping, the beach, karaoke, shopping and anything that involved arts and crafts. She was very talented and was known to blow her family away with the many projects she would undertake from the making of her own jewelry, crocheting and knitting blankets and clothing for the big and little people in her life and any and everything in between.
Teresa is survived by her mother, siblings, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, both first and second.
She was preceded in death by her husband, grandmother, stepfather, nephew, aunts and cousins.
There will be a viewing held at Spencer Libby and Powell Funeral Home in The Dalles, Ore., on July 21 from 4-6 p.m. A graveside service for the family will be held on July 22 at 11 a.m. at the Lone Pine Cemetery in Wamic, followed by a celebration of life at the Wamic Community Center at 1 p.m.
Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
