Teresa Evalyn Fegel was born on Oct. 13, 1950, in Wichita, Kan., to James and Margaret Fegel. “Tess” was the second youngest of seven children, and said that in such a large, rambunctious family, she often felt she had to stand on a chair and shout in order to be heard — which, for anyone who knew her, sounds like precisely the sort of thing she’d do.
Tess’ childhood in Kansas forged her into a strong, tenacious young woman determined to make an impact and see as much of the world as she could. Earning her Master’s degree in counseling psychology at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Ore., in 1985, Tess lead the charge in developing the first-ever child abuse hotline established in the State of Oregon while employed at Waverly Children’s Home and also later served as the state director for Parent’s Anonymous.
While a program supervisor at Christie School, an intensive care facility for high-risk Portland youth in the early ‘80s, Tess met fellow counselor and lifelong sweetheart, Scott Osborne. After marrying in 1982, they relocated to The Dalles in 1988, where Tess accepted a position as a professor of psychology at what was then known as Treaty Oak Community College, later transforming into the Columbia Gorge Community College we all know today. Tess took to the post immediately and was well known for her personal teaching style and ability to connect with her students. She passionately served in the role for more than 30 years, frequently saying she planned to do so until she was well over 100.
A lover of travel, Tess visited more than 13 different countries over the course of her lifetime, including Kenya, China, and almost the entirety of Western Europe. Tess and Scott welcomed their first and only child, Victoria, into the world in 1990, and after serving as coordinator for Mid-Columbia Child & Family Center’s Young Parent Nurturing Program for 25 years, Tess chose to bring Victoria along with her when she was invited to take part in a psychology conference at Manchester College of Oxford University, England, in the summer of 2005. She considered this experience one of the highlights of her life and was invited back to Oxford to present again in 2007.
A beloved wife, mother, sister, and teacher, Tess was a force to be reckoned with and a keenly insightful woman of many gifts. Diagnosed with a rare form of sarcoma in the spring of 2022, she passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by those who loved her in the early hours of Dec. 19, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Scott, and her daughter, Victoria.
During her recent battle with cancer, Tess said she would prefer a celebration of life and a gathering of old friends, students, and comrades to a more traditional funeral, and so such a public gathering will take place sometime in the coming spring. If you are interested in attending, please visit the Facebook event page titled, “Tess Fegel — A Celebration of a Wonderful Life,” for more information.
