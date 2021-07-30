Talmage (Tal) L. Albert passed away July 23, 202,1 at the age of 84. His sudden and unexpected passing at OHSU has left family and friends deeply saddened.
Tal was born Feb. 25, 1937, in Stratford, Texas, to Ralph and Bessie Albert. He moved to White Salmon in 1953, where he met his wife Lucille. They married in 1955 and had four children. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He worked for SDS Lumber Co. for 47 years, retiring as superintendent in 2002. He was instrumental in bringing modernization and efficiency to the mill. He was known for his strong work ethic, organization, determination and perseverance, never complaining and setting an example that his family took notice of.
He always had a project he was working on. His motto of “where there’s a will there’s a way” resulted in many “inventions” he designed and built himself.
He passed along his passion for outdoor adventure, like his love of hunting, fishing, camping and leaving his family and friends with many memories and stories to pass on.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lucille; his children, Wanda (John) Anderson, Mike (Joleen) Albert, Diane (Jamie) Neils, and Denise (Andy) Meyers; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and sisters Patricia Stephenson and Linda Cage and brother Jeral Albert.
There will be no service at his request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.