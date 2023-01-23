Longtime Cascade Locks, Ore., resident Suzanne (Sue) K. Gardner passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Jan. 7, 2023. Sue was born in San Jose, Calif., on April 16, 1937, to Joshua (Jim) J. Pappin and Amarita K. (Cameron) Pappin. She was their only child, but she had an older half-brother from Jim’s first marriage.
She lived in Pawhuska, Okla., until she was 3, when her parents moved to Grants Pass, Ore. When Sue was young, her parents divorced and she lived with her grandparents in Grants Pass. She enjoyed her time baking with her grandmother, fishing with her grandfather and riding her favorite cow when bringing them back to the barn at night. She moved to Klamath Falls, Ore., at the age of 13, when her father married Fay J. (Cone) Gardner. After being an only child with a small family unit, Sue was excited to have a new large family, which included two stepbrothers, a stepsister, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Sue graduated from Klamath Union High School with a certificate in secretarial work and a love of typing. After graduating, she worked in various offices doing clerical work until 1957, when she married Gail Gardner. Gail and Sue had met 7 years earlier. Gail said it was love at first sight, and marrying Sue was the best decision he ever made. They had been married for 65 years.
Sue and Gail moved multiple times in their early years of marriage while Gail went to Oregon State University and after he started working for the Corps of Engineers. They finally settled with their two small children in Cascade Locks in 1970. While her children were growing up, Sue was involved in starting a preschool program, co-leading a Boy Scout troop, and helping with the local 4-H group. She also belonged to the local PTO and volunteered many hours at the school.
She loved children and had a small in-home daycare for quite a few years before going back to work. She worked as a receptionist at Mid-Columbia Family Physicians in Stevenson, Wash., until her retirement in 1990. During retirement, she and Gail enjoyed hiking, bike riding, birdwatching, going to casinos, and wintering in Arizona.
Sue was a talented painter and enjoyed going to tole painting and oil painting classes with her friends. Sue was also proud of her Native American heritage and enjoyed learning about her Osage lineage from her niece, who she met later in life.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Pappin; stepmother, Fay (Cone) Gardner-Pappin; mother, Amarita (Cameron) Pappin-Jungworth; stepfather, Bill Jungworth; stepbrother, Ed Gardner; half-brother Jean Pappin; nephew, Daryl Gardner; nephew, Glen Gardner; niece, Sharon Pappin-Clement; and brother in-law Floyd Folvin.
Sue is survived by her husband, Gail G. Gardner; son, Benjamin Gardner; daughter, Kathleen Leisinger; daughter-in-law Anie Gardner; son in-law Matthew Leisinger; grandchildren Nicholas Malone, Cameron Malone, Mykan Malone, and Madison Gardner; stepsister, Fairy Folvin; nephew, Edwin Folvin; and “honorary daughter,” Bethalyn Gonzalez.
Per Sue’s request, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate in Sue’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
