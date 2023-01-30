After a rich life full of creativity and adventure, Susan (Sue) Tolley passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Ashley Manor in Hood River, Ore. Her devoted and loving husband, John Chesterman, and her loving children were by her side.
In addition to her husband and her children, Richard Christopher Tolley and Melissa Alexander, Sue is survived by her beloved cousin, Tom Browne.
Sue was born on July 28, 1942, in Chicago, Ill., to George Wade Lyons and June Bishop Lyons. She leaves behind a world of friends, extended family, and the legacy of a career crossing the planet in service of discovery. Though her spirit was tested by her medical challenges in her last years, her life was always very well lived. She loved life, the people in her life, and was in turn, widely loved.
A memorial service for Sue will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. The service will be streamed for those who wish to participate but cannot attend in person, and a link will be available via ZOOM the week of her service.
Visit www.andersonstributecenter.com to leave a note of condolence for family.
