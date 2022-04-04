Susan L. Huntington died of cancer on March 31, 2022, at home, surrounded by family. She was 68 years old. She was born Oct. 4, 1953.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, J. Harvey and Florence A. Bones, and is survived by her husband of 48 years, David, and her children Alix, Ryan, and Spike (David), Spike’s husband, Nick Huntington-Klein, and grandchildren Jordan Huntington, Jasper Huntington, Milo Huntington, Emry Seal, Uli Huntington, and Joan Harvey Huntington-Klein. However, her definition of “grandma” did not always take genetics into consideration, and she would be quick to include Andres, Adan, Cruz, and Enzo Magana and Alaina and Zoe Casady among her grandkids.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.
Susan retired after 23 years as Chamber of Commerce executive director, serving the Oregon communities of The Dalles, Newport, and Seaside.
Asked recently what she was most proud of, she replied her work on the team that created The Dalles Community Meals, feeding those in need; her work to get the Oregon Veterans Home built in The Dalles; and her political lobbying with The Dalles Community Outreach Team, garnering support for projects such as the fiber-optic network loop which helped bring Google and other new industries to the area.
Susan served in many positions of leadership. In addition to her work with the Chamber, she also served as state president of both the Oregon Jaycee Women and the Oregon Jaycees. As vice president of U.S. Jaycee Women, she traveled extensively in her assigned states of Oregon, Washington, Wyoming, Montana, Alaska and Arkansas, whose then Gov. Bill Clinton bestowed upon her the honor of “Arkansas Traveler” for her work in his state.
A celebration of life will take place at The Dalles United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on April 9, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Dalles Community Meals would be most appreciated.
