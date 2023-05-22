Steven Wesley Munsen, 67, of The Dalles Ore., died on Monday, May 8, 2023, at home with his family beside him after spending 18 days in the hospital and a short four days at home. He had been diagnosed with a rare form of extremely aggressive cancer. His dream was to spend his older years with his wife doing what he loved best, camping beside a lake. Sadly, that dream was not to become a reality.
Steve is survived by his wife, Karen, of more than 48 years; their sons Nathan (wife Tammy and their children Alexus and Landon), and Adam (wife Ashley and their children Melodie, Hazel and Elijah); mother, Pearl Munsen; siblings Randy Munsen and Linda Munsen Davis; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Steve was the middle child born to Robert Wesley and Pearl Lucille Munsen on June 17, 1955. Steve was born and raised in The Dalles. He spent his youth with friends fishing and riding his motorcycle. His teenage years were focused on cars, especially his prized “Plum.” He graduated high school in 1973 and began dating a fellow classmate, the girl who would become his wife a year later.
It wasn’t long before he joined the family business his mother and dad had started. He was a hard worker and very dedicated partner with his father and brother. Steve was forced to retire early as his multiple sclerosis beat him down to where he could barely walk. He spent his few remaining years at home with his wife and family. He loved watching westerns and war movies.
He was a wonderful and loving father and husband, spending as much time as possible fishing, hunting and camping with family and friends. He loved and treasured his many fur babies. His dogs were always on his lap and constant companions. Bernie and Buddy are lost without their dad. On his deathbed, they were beside him to bring comfort as was his wife, their sons, daughter-in-law’s and all five grandchildren and his and cousins, Susan, Corky and Nancy Metteer and Leanna Metteer Steen. Family was everything to him.
His dad, Robert Munsen, preceded Steve in death.
