Steven B. Andersen of White Salmon, Wash., 74, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Juanita, of White Salmon, as well as his daughter Jennifer Rashleigh of Portland, Ore., and his grandchildren Emmett, Rosalynn, Katelyn, Brendan, and Isla.
Steven was born on Feb. 18, 1948, in Corvallis, Ore. He graduated from Gold Beach Union High School and then graduated BA, MS, Resource Geography at Oregon State University, Corvallis.
Steven was a veteran of the U.S. Army Signal Corps, 1967-1970, Field Station No. 1, Lakehurst, N.J. He served in support of the primary recovery satellite communications system for the Apollo 11 moon landing.
From 1980-1987, Steven was the planning director for Klickitat County while living in Goldendale, Wash. He later was the founder and principal planner of Cascade Planning Associates in White Salmon.
Steven’s proudest achievement as a land use planner was the successful lobbying of Congress on the behalf of Klickitat County for the expansion of the Dallesport Urban Area of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. A woodworker and lifelong bird watcher, Steven has decided that if there is a life after death, he wishes to come back as a Rufus-sided Towhee.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore.
