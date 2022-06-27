Stanley A. Windsor, a lifetime Hood River, Ore., resident, passed away June 15, 2022, in Hood River. Stanley was born April 15, 1940, to parents Otto Daniel and Pearl Windsor in Hood River. He was 82 years of age at the time of passing. Stanley was the youngest of five brothers and sisters. He graduated from Hood River Valley High School in 1958.
He owned Valley Market from 1979-1982 (now known as Windmaster Market). After that, he had various jobs at grocery stores in Hood River. He retired from Hood River County School District as the custodian for Mid Valley Elementary and Wy’east Middle School. He enjoyed working on his cars, fishing, bowling, painting, and gold panning. Stanley was also a member of the Elks Lodge in Hood River and attended The Church of Christ. He always got along with everyone he met.
Stanley is survived by his children John (Glenda), Daniel (Rebecca) , Rick (Kim), and Marc (Chrystal) as well as sister Lucile and brother Gerald, many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends and his dog Amber. He is preceded in death by his parents, stepsister Jean Rollins, sister Clolea and brother Clint.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11 at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
