Sister Mary Sullivan, SNJM, 95, died on June 16, 2022, in Lake Oswego, Ore. Daughter of John and Eleanor Jentges Sullivan, Mary grew up in North Dakota. The family moved to Portland in 1949. Having graduated from University of North Dakota, Mary taught a year at Astoria High School. She met Holy Names Sisters there and decided to enter the Sisters’ novitiate at Marylhurst the next year, eventually receiving the religious name Sister Sheron Marie.
She taught in SNJM secondary schools in Oregon and Washington and earned an MA in guidance and counseling. Later she was a staff member of Marylhurst College, a marriage tribunal advocate for the Diocese of Fairbanks, Alaska, and a parish minister at Sacred Heart, Medford, Ore.
In 1995, Sister Mary retired to The Dalles, volunteering in parish outreach for St. Peter’s. She worked with St. Vincent de Paul as part of its Ministry Committee and, through their sponsorship, making home visits to shut-ins of the parish. She gave many hours to Habitat for Humanity, including helping to build a house. Her friendship with the Holy Names Associates in and around The Dalles, coordinating and assisting their activities, was especially dear to her.
Most recently, she was a member of the retirement community of Mary’s Woods at Marylhurst near Lake Oswego.
Possessing a quiet determination, Sister Mary was animated by a spirituality of compassionate generosity and a deep commitment to justice, especially issues of housing and healthcare. She was a longtime member of the Oregon SNJMs Justice committee and in 2001 participated in the annual demonstration to close the School of the Americas at Fort Benning, Ga.
A Holy Names Sister for 70 years, Sister Mary is survived by her nieces and nephews and the members of her religious community. Remembrances may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Names, PO Box 398, Marylhurst, OR 97036 or online at www.snjmusontario.org/donate.
A Zoom memorial will be held July 7 at 2 p.m. and a funeral on July 14 at 11 a.m. at Chapel of the Holy Names, Lake Oswego. For information, call 503-534-5778.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.