Sierra Paige McAllister left this world on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Prineville, Ore., hospital. Sierra was a beloved daughter, sister, friend, and mother.
She was born on Sept. 17, 1996, in The Dalles, Ore., and raised in Antelope, Ore. She leaves behind a very precious 7 year old daughter, grieving parents, sisters and bio-parents.
Sierra was the kind of person that could never say no to people in need. She had a caring and generous heart and was always eager to help others without being asked. She was sweet, gentle and loving with her friends, pets, and family. Sierra was a prankster at heart because she loved to make people laugh. Her smile was as big as sunshine and she always lit up the room with her presence. She loved to be silly but could also be fierce when she needed to be. Sierra excelled in many activities throughout her childhood. Playing the trumpet in the school band and singing in the shower were two of her favorites. She enjoyed track, 4H, OBOB competitions, horses, and her life on the Antelope ranch. She attended school in Maupin, Ore., and finished her senior year at the Oregon Youth Challenge Program in Bend, Ore.
Sierra’s presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of Sierra, celebrate the good memories you have of her. She was loved by all who knew her and made friends where ever she went. Remember that life is short and should be lived to the fullest. Sierra’s heart will remain in the beautiful rolling hills of our Antelope Valley and her soul now rests safely with her Savior.
There will be a memorial at the family home.
