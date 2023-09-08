Shirley Elizabeth “Nana” Murphey passed away Aug. 9, 2023, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Shirley was born June 6, 1948, and was 75 years of age at the time of passing. Shirley was born in Bryson City, S.C., to Joe and Elsie (Floyd) Shuler. On Aug. 6, 1995, Shirley married Abijah Murphey.
She enjoyed putting puzzles together with family members, going to church, watching Christian movies, listening to and singing along to Christian music, and watching Gaither music and vocal band. Shirley especially loved being around her grandchildren.
She loved to read her bible every day and she loved the Lord. Shirley’s special desire was that every one of her family members and loved ones truly accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior and received the promise of eternal salvation and that she might see them in heaven.
Shirley truly loved, and being around you also felt loved. She was a hugger, and she hugged everyone so that they would feel the love.
Shirley is survived and will be greatly missed by her husband Abijah Murphey; children Kelly and Amy Jeffers, Diane and Michael McCann, and Ida and Kevin Arbo; Tammy and Lance Dibble; Riley Murphey, daughter they adopted as well as Abijah’s children, Darrin and Julie Murphey, Scott and Robin Murphey, Kerri Rasmussen and Michael, Sheri Borter and Darin; 17 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; other family, Carolyn, Mary, John, Dorothy, Barbara, Jim, Brenda, brother-in-law Jack Kaufman, brother-in-law Steve Baska, sister-in-law Tammy Mason and many nieces and nephews; many, many friends who loved her very much; and her chihuahua, Bailey and her six chickens she loved to take care of.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, grandparents, brother-in-law Tony Horak and her great-niece Angela M. Bynum.
Services for Shirley are as follows: A graveside committal service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16 at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River, Ore.; and a time of continued sharing and reception will follow at Covenant Christian Church, 2630 E. 18th St., The Dalles.
Shirley truly loved and was a gentle, sweet and kind person who continually attempted to show the love of Jesus who she truly loved. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
