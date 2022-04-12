Dr. Sherene D. Suchy (Suki to friends), a 1970 graduate from then Wy’east High School, passed on Feb. 19, 2022, in Canberra, Australia, after a miraculous and heroic 20-year battle for her life.
Sherene was born May 5, 1952, in Savannah, Ga., to Herschel L. and Lorene D. Johnson (longtime residents of Odell, both deceased). She was sister to Ronnie Johnson (Arkansas, deceased) and Angela Sors of Molalla, Ore.
Sherene held dual citizenship, U.S. and Australian. Though an adventure to move to Australia in her early 20s, she lived there most of her life. As a 4.0 student throughout high school, Sherene continued her education, working diligently to achieve her doctorate in social work. She authored many self-help books as well as developing and teaching courses at several universities in Australia.
Sherene’s life was full of travel, adventure love of books, music, walking, gardens, the fine arts, family and her many families and colleagues in her beloved Australia.
Sherene was a phenomenal sister and friend. She is survived by her sister, Angela, many nieces and nephews, plus great-great-nieces around the U.S. Sherene was also godmother to several friends’ children in Australia.
Private memorial will be held with family and friends. However, donations may be made to Doctors without Borders and the Cancer Foundation Australia, who provided her with so much support when she first became ill.
