Sharron Laree Browning (Laree Sharon Angell) was born Aug. 19, 1946. She went to her maker on Nov. 5, 2022, at age 76 after her long battle with cancer.
Laree is survived by Lora Dexheimer Flesher, Tonya Dehart, Jim Browning Jr., Job Angell, and Elizabeth Angell, six grandkids, and five great-grandchildren. Loved by those who knew her, Laree gave of herself and was passionate about life. She worked at Hood River Valley High School, as an intertribal dispatcher, and bookkeeper. She was tenacious in her love of people and God. She will be missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.